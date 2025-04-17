Cocaine valued at over Rs 22 crore seized in Thane; three held

Thane: Police have seized nearly 15 kg of cocaine, valued at over Rs 22 crore, in Maharashtra’s Thane district and arrested three persons, including two foreign nationals, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip, the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police on April 15 arrested a woman, identified as Shabina Nazeer Shaikh (42), and recovered 11.8 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 17.74 crore, from her, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal.

“The first arrest led us deeper into the supply chain,” ACP Ballal said.

Shaikh told police that the drugs were supplied to her by a Nigerian national, identified as Andy Ubabudike Onyinse (45), living in Mira Road East. Police subsequently arrested him, recovering 2.608 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 3.9 crore.

“Further questioning of the Nigerian national led us to another key player in the network. We arrested a 32-year-old woman from Cameroon, Christabel Enjei, residing in Vasai East, and recovered 433.2 grams of cocaine worth Rs 64.98 lakh from her possession,” the official said.

Senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Branch Unit–I, Kashimira, said they have also recovered Rs 2.84 lakh in foreign currency and Indian rupees.

“We are now investigating the larger network - where the contraband originated from and who the intended buyers were. More arrests are likely as the probe progresses,” ACP Ballal added.