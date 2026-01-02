Cocaine worth nearly Rs 21 crore seized at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for smuggling into the country cocaine worth nearly Rs 21 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Friday.

The accused were intercepted after they arrived from Bangkok (Thailand) on December 31, it said.

The duo, who hail from Gujarat, had come to Delhi in separate flights.

"During a detailed examination of two black-coloured trolley bags, customs officers noticed black polythene packets concealed inside. On opening the packets, a white-coloured substance suspected to be a narcotic drug was recovered," the customs said in a post on X.

The seized substance, with a total net weight of 2,095.5 grams, was subjected to a diagnostic test, which prima facie indicated the presence of cocaine, it said.

The estimated international market value of the recovered contraband is approximately Rs 20.95 crore, the customs said, adding that both the passengers were arrested.