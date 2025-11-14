Cocaine worth Rs 17 cr seized from Tanzanian woman at Mumbai airport by DRI

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,718 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 17.18 crore from a Tanzanian woman at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), officials said on Friday.

She had arrived from Entebbe in Uganda, the official added.

"On specific intelligence about cocaine smuggling, an operation was conducted on Thursday. The woman was intercepted upon her arrival at the airport. A thorough examination of her baggage revealed two food packets containing white powder, one plastic container with white powder, and a pouch containing pellets of white powdery substance," he said.

"Two capsules that had been ingested by the passenger in an attempt to smuggle the narcotics internally were also recovered. The recovered substances tested positive for cocaine using NDPS field test kits, after which she was arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official added.

The operation highlights the growing use of international air routes for narcotics trafficking and the sophisticated methods employed by smugglers, including body packing, to evade detection, he said. PTI DC BNM