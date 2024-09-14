Cochin International Airport Limited plants 500 saplings at its golf course

Kochi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Saturday planted 500 saplings at its golf course as part of celebrating the 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The celebration was as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The tree planting ceremony was inaugurated by Nagendra Devrari, Senior Commandant of the CISF, CIAL said in a release.

Speaking at the event, Devrari highlighted the importance of such initiatives in promoting ecological balance and enhancing the green cover of the region.

The 500 saplings planted are expected to grow into a lush green space, contributing to the ecological health of the area and providing a serene environment for the CIAL Golf Course.

The event was attended by senior CIAL officials.