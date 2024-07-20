Cochin Shipyard delivers 15th electric hybrid ferry to Kochi Water Metro

Kochi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Saturday delivered the 15th electric hybrid Water Metro Ferry to Kochi Water Metro.

The delivery protocol was signed between Harikrishnan S, the Chief General Manager of CSL, and Shaji P Jananardhanan, Chief General Manager of KMRL at an event that was held at the shipyard here.

The CSL, in a release said, both the organisations worked closely towards the successful completion of this project, which contributes significantly to the sustainable development and modernisation of water transportation in Kochi.

"The Electric Hybrid Water Metro Ferry 'BY 126' with a carrying capacity of 100 people, is a state-of-the-art vessel designed to provide an efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient transportation option for residents and visitors in Kochi," the CSL said.

It also said that with a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, this ferry is equipped with electric hybrid technology, ensuring reduced emissions and minimise environmental impact.