Cochin Shipyard partners with Ernakulam govt medical college for CSR projects

Kochi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Cochin Shipyard Ltd, a public sector undertaking, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ernakulam government medical college to implement various projects at the institute, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The agreement includes the purchase and supply of major medical equipment for the college, said a press release issued by CSL on Thursday.

The MoU was formalized in a meeting attended by representatives from the Medical College, led by Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan, and Cochin Shipyard officials, led by Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair.

According to the release, Madhu S Nair said that the shipyard will continue to support future projects at the medical college.

As part of this initiative, Cochin Shipyard will provide a sterile connecting device for the blood bank, wafers, and a polysomnography machine for the pulmonology department.

A total of Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for these projects, the release added. PTI ARM ARM ROH