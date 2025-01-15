Cockfights continue for third day in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 15 (PTI) Sankranti cockfights continued for the third day on Wednesday at several places across Andhra Pradesh, especially in the Godavari districts.

Roosters battled with sharp knives tied to their legs in West Godavari district, East Godavari, Konaseema, NTR, Eluru, and several other districts.

"I came here (Bhimavaram) to enjoy cockfights for the first time. I am happy to see them, but I do not gamble," said Parvez Khan (46) from Kadapa, speaking to PTI.

As the Sankranti festival ends today, the cockfights are also expected to conclude by tonight.

Besides cockfights, Rangampeta village in Tirupati district witnessed 'Jallikattu' (bull taming sport) competitions, attended by hundreds of people as bulls raced through.

Additionally, a village in West Godavari district witnessed a fight between two pigs as part of the Sankranti festivities. PTI STH SSK ROH