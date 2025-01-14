Cockfights, gambling dominate Sankranti festivities in Andhra’s Godavari region

Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 14 (PTI) Akin to every Sankranti festival in Andhra Pradesh, several villages and towns in the state have transformed into hubs of three-day extravaganza featuring the controversial blood sport of cockfights and associated gambling, starting from Monday.

Beginning on Bhogi festival day, the annual affair involves thousands of well-fed and trained roosters being pitted one against another. Equipped with scalpel-sharp knives tied to their legs, the birds battle to secure fortunes for their owners and punters.

Cockfight duels are major gambling attractions, with roadside venues or arenas near lush green paddy fields and palm trees drawing crowds, particularly in the Godavari districts. Betting in these regions alone is estimated to involve hundreds of crores of rupees.

Under the active patronage of local leaders, politicians and police turning a nelson’s eye, the cockfight venues are thronged by thousands of people where liquor flows freely.

Amid the punters' fanfare and expectations, grievous bleeding injuries are guaranteed to both the fowls involved in every duel while death is also guaranteed to most.

At a village near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, a large makeshift cockfight venue was erected by the road leading to Vijayawada. It included LCD screens, a segway transporter, parking areas for hundreds of cars and two-wheelers, a seating gallery, public address system and makeshift food and beverage outlets.

A few metres away from the cockfight ring, a large airconditioned tent was erected where tables and chairs have been arranged for poker.

“It is a different experience altogether here in the Godavari region for Sankranti. Sankranti is a very simple affair with minimal celebrations for us, unlike the cockfights, free flow of gambling money and unprecedented hospitality in Bhimavaram,” Nitturi Vamshi Krishna, a software engineer who divides his time between Kamareddy and Hyderabad told PTI.

On Monday, Undi MLA and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju visited a cockfighting venue near Bhimavaram. The organiser of the event credited the TDP leader for the facilitation of the sport, which drew hundrends of gamblers.

As hundreds of people gambled on one cockfight after the other, Raju, who was the chief guest at that venue, enjoyed the proceedings from a vantage point.

Festival celebrants from abroad and across the country converge on Bhimavaram and nearby villages every Sankranti for gambling and the celebrations.

Although courts have prohibited cockfights and police claim to take action against it by ploughing the venues, and seizing knives, this blood sport continues unabated year after year and is only grows larger by the year.

Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh is not limited to cockfights and gambling. The festival also features traditional games like kabaddi, rangoli (muggulu), singing, dancing, and various competitions. Women compete to create vibrant and intricate rangoli designs in front of their homes, showcasing colorful themes.

At Navduru Junction near Veeravasaram, about 10 km away from Bhimavaram, under the aegis of leaders belonging to the ruling coalition, a large Sankranit celebration has been organised.

At Bhimavaram Housing Board on Monday night, singing, dance and other competitions were held for Sankranti festival celebrants to win prizes. PTI STH GDK ROH