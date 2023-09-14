COCOMI rejects AFSPA demand by Manipur tribal bodies in Imphal valley areas

Imphal, Sep 14 (PTI) The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of multiple civil bodies based in Imphal valley, has termed the demand for re-imposition of AFSPA in the valley areas as "totally absurd" and "not logical." In a statement by its media coordinator Somendro Thokchom, COCOMI said, "Ransoms, extortions and killings are happening in Kuki dominated areas...there is reasonable peace in all areas where AFSPA was lifted long time back." COCOMI said rampant extortion, looting in highways and kidnappings have increased after the outbreak of the present crisis in Kuki dominated hill areas.

Advertisment

This development comes after Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Kangpokpi based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) demanded imposition of AFSPA in Imphal valley in the wake of killing of three persons by unidentified gunmen near Kharam Vaiphei on Tuesday.

In April 2022, the central government had removed the disturbed areas tag under AFSPA from 15 police station areas of Imphal valley. In March this year, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced withdrawal of AFSPA from another four PS areas.

Manipur government had last extended the Disturbed Areas Act on April 1, 2023 for a period of six months in the entire state except for areas under the jurisdiction of the 19 police stations. PTI COR MNB