COCOMI seeks govt assurance that vulnerable Meitei villages won't be attacked by Kuki armed groups

Imphal, Mar 5 (PTI) COCOMI, an umbrella body of several Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations of the Meiteis, on Wednesday alleged that Kuki armed groups were not participating in the ongoing mass arms surrenders in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, and sought the government's assurance that vulnerable Meitei villages will not be further attacked.

Speaking to reporters, Conglomeration of Meitei bodies Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convenor Khuraijam Athouba expressed concern over "abysmal arms surrenders in the hilly areas" as compared to Imphal Valley and called upon the government authorities to ensure that the surrender of firearms takes place in the hill districts as well.

"Responding to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's call for surrendering illegally held firearms, we are witnessing a series of firearm surrenders before the government. However, we are surprised to see that the Kuki armed groups, especially those observing Suspension of Operations, have not been part of this arms surrendering process. We had expected arms surrenders from these groups as they are the key drivers and at the forefront of this conflict," he said.

The recovery and surrender of firearms in the valley districts have been rigorous and continuous by state and central forces while there has not been much surrenders in the hilly areas of the Kuki-Zo inhabited districts, Khuraijam claimed.

"Hence, COCOMI seeks proper arms surrenders in the hilly areas as well. Arms surrenders in the hills should also be made known to the public so as to earn their trust and instill confidence. Assurance from the government is also required that there would be no further attacks on vulnerable Meitei villages from where firearms are being surrendered in large numbers," he added.

Bhalla has recently extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms till 4 pm on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

Bhalla had on February 20 urged the people of the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

The COCOMI convener also accused the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a key Kuki organisation, of being against peace initiatives of the Centre.

"The initiatives taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure free movement of all people in the state from March 8 has been welcomed by many sections of the society and many are optimistic about the decisions and declarations made by Shah," Khuraijam said.

However, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has openly challenged the decision of the Centre by saying that the condition for peace was non-negotiable, which was meeting of their demands, he alleged.

"They are challenging the peace initiatives of the Union home minister. We feel that COTU has gone against the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. We expect the Centre to take some legal action against those elements that are against peace. We are keenly waiting for March 8 and expect the Union home minister to take concrete measures to restore peace and law and order in the state," he said.

Shah had on March 1 directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

The order bears significance as travel through the areas inhabited by Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and neighbouring hills-based Kukis was totally prohibited since ethnic violence broke out between the two communities in May 2023. The violence left over 250 people killed and thousands homeless since then.

COTU had said that free movement as announced by Shah would not be allowed in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, and asserted that the demand for a Union Territory with Legislature for the community was "not negotiable".

COTU had said on Monday, "Kuki-Zo tribals would persist until separate administration is achieved, and the fight for it would continue through mobilisation, protests and resistance." If the government "imposes peace" without addressing the Kuki-Zo political issue, a complete and irreversible boycott of the government will be enforced, the organisation said.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post leading to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. PTI COR ACD