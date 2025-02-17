COCOMI urges Manipur Guv's intervention to address ongoing crisis

Imphal: The CCOMI, an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations of the Meiteis, on Monday urged Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to help establish a “duly elected government within this month” in the state which is under President’s Rule.

In a memorandum to the governor, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) sought his immediate intervention to address the ongoing crisis that has severely impacted the political, social and economic stability of the state.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur and the assembly put under suspended animation on the evening of February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

Biren Singh, who was heading the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far since May 2023.

"The people of Manipur are in dire need of clarity and assurance from the highest constitutional authority of the state regarding the current political and constitutional status,” COCOMI Convenor K Athouba after meeting Bhalla, told reporters in front of the Raj Bhavan.

He said that during the meeting, they requested the governor to convey an official message to the citizens, outlining the government's immediate plan to restore normalcy and uphold law and order.

"We submitted a memorandum to the governor in which COCOMI urged him to establish a duly elected government within this month to ensure democratic governance and effective decision-making," Athouba said.

A full-fledged assembly session needs to be convened to deliberate on the crisis and formulate necessary legal and administrative measures for resolution, he said.

"The COCOMI also sought immediate measures to provide security for all affected villages and amnesty for their civilian village defence forces, for opening of national highways… and ensuring smooth transportation of essential commodities" Athouba added.

A comprehensive initiative must be undertaken to identify, dismantle, and evict all illegal villages that have sprung up across the state, threatening its demographic and environmental integrity, Athouba said.

“All violent activities and unauthorized movement of armed groups must be brought to a complete halt to ensure peace and stability," he said.

The organisation also demanded that the administration implement NRC in the state and dismantle camps of militant groups.