Coconut thrown from local train kills pedestrian

Palghar, Sept 28 (PTI) A 31-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a coconut thrown carelessly from a local train passing the Bhayandar creek bridge in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. The coconut was apparently part of 'Nirmalya' (sacred floral offerings) thrown in the direction of the creek on Saturday morning.

The victim, Sanjay Dattaram Bhoir, was walking along the railway bridge, reportedly to go to work. Prima facie, he was using the railway bridge as an alternative route to reach Naigaon from Panju island, as boat service had been suspended due to inclement weather, officials said.

A passenger on a local train, presumably immersing Nirmalya in the creek, threw a coconut, which struck Bhoir directly between his ear and eye. Bhoir was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Vasai after the incident. However, due to the severity of his head injury, his condition deteriorated, and he was subsequently transferred to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for advanced treatment.

Despite medical efforts, he died during the course of his treatment, officials added.