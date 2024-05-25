Coconut water packs, sugarcane juice come to rescue of voters in Delhi in scorching heat

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The electors of Delhi cast their votes while enduring the summer heat on Saturday with some voters even fainting due to the blazing sun and hot winds sweeping the national capital even as poll authorities made arrangements to beat the heat. The capital was under an "orange alert" on the polling day with the maximum temperature being recorded at 43.4 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches above the season's average, according to the IMD.

Due to the scorching temperature, arrangements like water fans, earthern pitchers filled with water, spacious waiting halls and shaded areas with coolers were set up at the polling booths by the election office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

A 70-year-old woman fainted at a polling booth in West Delhi constituency after casting her vote. She was assisted by the volunteers and taken to the hospital.

At some polling booths, coconut water was distributed to the voters.

Talking about the process and time of the voting, a 40-year-old voter Lalit Mahalwal, who is currently in phase of recovering from paralysis, told PTI that fans were placed and an individual was taking five to 10 minutes for casting their votes.

"Water fans were also installed to give relief, so there was no such problem to worry about. Coolers and fans were installed to mitigate any discomfort. Special arrangements like paramedical staff equipped with basic medical kits were stationed at all polling locations," he said.

Shaded areas were set up at each polling station and the waiting areas were fully covered.

One glass of sugarcane juice worked at providing respite to the voters at many places in Delhi.

Outside a polling booth in Alipur, which falls in Northwest Delhi constituency, Rajat Maan, who came with his wife Swati, said, "Is garmi ko kaatne ka, bas yehi hai desi illaj (This is the only natural way to beat this scorching heat)." Similar scenes were witnessed at other places in Delhi as the voters were seen having sips of the sugarcane juices outside the voting centres.

Narendra Shukla, a voter at a polling centre in Matiala, said that there was no water inside the polling booth. "At least this sugarcane juice at just Rs 20 per glass has brought respite to us in this heat, where mercury is reaching 47-48 degrees Celsius," he said.

Gautam Chauhan, a juice seller, said that he would expect to earn little more on Saturday as compared to other days.

RK Saxena, a 92-year-old businessman, however, said that people should come out to vote despite the scorching heat of the sun.

"Heat will be there but it is our duty to vote," he said, as he was being escorted by polling staff on a wheelchair at a polling booth in Kalkaji.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled four notches above normal at 30.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday as Delhiites stepped out to vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI NSM ALK SLB AS AS