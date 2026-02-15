Codeine cough syrup case: Assets worth around Rs 3.5 crore attached

Chandauli (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Police here on Sunday attached immovable properties worth around Rs 3.5 crore allegedly acquired through the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup, officials said.

The action was carried out by a joint team of the Mughalsarai police station and the Crime Branch in the presence of Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Police is probing an illegal network involved in the smuggling of highly regulated codeine-laced cough syrups across the state.

The accused, Swapnil, from Krishna Nagar in the Mughalsarai area, faces multiple cases registered locally for the illegal trade of codeine based cough syrup, Singh said.

Separate cases have also been registered against him, who is presently in jail, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in Sonbhadra district, the officer said.

During the investigation, police found that the accused and his family had purchased several immovable properties using proceeds from the illegal trade.

Six properties located in Bechhupur and Harishankarpur under the Mughalsarai tehsil were identified and taken into possession on February 11, he added.

These include a house in Bechhupur measuring 252.78 square metres, valued at about Rs 95 lakh, another residential structure in the area valued at around Rs 25 lakh, residential land in Chandhasi worth about Rs 2 crore, and land measuring 144.98 square metres in Harishankarpur valued at around Rs 30 lakh, he said.

All identified properties were formally frozen on Sunday, the officer said. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ