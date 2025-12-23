Codeine issue shouldn't be politicised, UP CM must maintain decorum in statements: Amethi MP

Amethi (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Congress leader and Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on Tuesday said that instead of politicising the cough syrup case, the Uttar Pradesh government should take strict action against the culprits.

He also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should maintain decorum in his statements.

Speaking to reporters in Amethi, Sharma said there should be no politics involved in the cough syrup case as it is a serious matter concerning people's lives and health.

On Adityanath's recent "two namoone (samples) in Delhi and Lucknow" barb in the state assembly on Monday, Sharma said the chief minister should maintain decorum in his statements and use parliamentary language. This kind of language is not appropriate, he said.

The chief minister, responding to the Samajwadi Party's allegations on the illegal codeine cough syrup trade, said, "There are two 'namoone' in the country, one is in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. Whenever there's a discussion in the country, these individuals flee the country. And I think the same thing is happening with your 'Babua'." Adityanath was apparently targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, without taking names. In his political rallies, Adityanath has many times referred to Yadav as "Babua".

On Tuesday, Sharma met hundreds of citizens from various villages and towns in the area during a public interaction programme at the Congress office in Gauriganj. On the occasion, people apprised the MP about their personal, social and development-related problems. Sharma listened to them and instructed the officials concerned to resolve the issues quickly.

Sharma said the people of Amethi have always trusted the Gandhi family, and this trust was the party's biggest responsibility.

"I will continue to serve Amethi with complete dedication and honesty. Meeting the expectations of the people is my main goal. No citizen of the area will have to wander around for solution to their problems," he said.

An in-depth discussion on upcoming tasks, the revision of voter list in particular, was also held during the meeting. The party officials and workers present at the meeting were instructed to pay special attention to voter list mapping.

It was also directed that a campaign be launched to add the names of eligible women whose names are not yet included in the voter list. The MP said that it is essential for every eligible citizen to have their name on the voter list to strengthen democracy, and any kind of negligence in this matter will not be tolerated.

Sharma told party workers to strengthen the organisation and make public relations more effective.

He said that party workers are the backbone of the organisation, and their activeness strengthens public trust.

He also appealed to all the workers to unite and dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to public welfare. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK