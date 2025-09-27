Coercive measures, force won't resolve issues: Kashmir chief cleric Mirwaiz

Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday criticised the authorities for his "frequent" house arrests, saying "coercive measures" and force won't solve issues, but discussion and engagement would.

Mirwaiz, put under house arrest on Thursday, was released on Saturday. He was not allowed to offer congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here for three consecutive Fridays.

Addressing a seminar at the Islamia Higher Secondary School here, he said genuine progress is achieved through discussion, debate and engagement, rather than "coercive measures".

"Actions like house arrest not only fail to resolve issues, but often exacerbate them," he added.

The Hurriyat chairman, who is also the Kashmir's chief cleric, said he addresses the congregation at Jamia Masjid with a deep sense of responsibility and stressed that the mosque's pulpit serves as a platform for love, understanding and constructive dialogue.

Mirwaiz said he cannot remain silent on social, religious or political issues and will continue to seek peaceful and dignified resolutions. PTI SSB APL RHL