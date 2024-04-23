Coffee shop owner stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old coffee shop owner was stabbed to death by two people in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area here on Tuesday evening, police said.

Advertisment

Karan Jha, a resident of Bhajanpura, was attacked in Yamuna Vihar at around 4.30 pm, a police officer said.

Jha received multiple stab injuries on his chest, thigh, palm and foot. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

Jha was accompanied by his friend Madhav Goel (20) on a scooty when two people attacked him, the officer said.

Advertisment

On Goel’s statement, a case of murder has been registered against the two unknown attackers and teams have been formed to nab them, the officer added.

According to police, Jha used to run a coffee shop in Bhajanpura.

"Prima facie, it is suspected that he had a personal enmity but the angle of robbery has also not been ruled out," the officer said. PTI ALK NB NB