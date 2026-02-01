Coffee table book documenting Mahakumbh 2025 released

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A tribute to faith, tradition, and shared spiritual expression, the new coffee table book "Mahakumbh: A Spiritual Odyssey" presents a visually immersive exploration of one of the world's largest and most revered spiritual congregation.

Published by photography studio Mahatta & Co. in collaboration with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the book was launched in the national capital on Saturday.

The book, through compelling imagery, chronicles the scale and spiritual fervour of 2025 Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, bringing together intimate moments of human devotion and expansive panoramic views that capture the essence of the sacred gathering.

"While photographing the Mahakumbh, our intent was to witness faith and its vastness. The camera allowed us to engage with both the immensity of the event and the intimacy of individual belief," said Arjun Mahatta of Mahatta & Co. -- one of India’s oldest photography studios, founded in 1915.

It also portrays faith as a lived experience, documenting acts of prayer, moments of fatigue, and the quiet resilience of pilgrims set against the overwhelming scale of the congregation.

As part of the launch, a lecture titled "The Crafting of Photography: From Intent to Image" was also held, focusing on photography as both an artistic pursuit and a form of documentation.

The event also featured interactive sessions with veteran photographers, who shared their experiences and technical insights into the creative processes behind some of Indian photography's most enduring images.