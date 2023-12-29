Coffee table book on MCD polls released

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi's State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev on Friday released a coffee table book on last year's MCD polls.

In addition to the coffee table book, two volumes of the election report were also released by the senior official, according to a statement.

The coffee table book offers a visual journey that vividly encapsulates memorable insights, weaving together captivating narratives and stunning imagery of the general elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in December 2022, it said.

The election report is a commentary on various aspects of the polls, along with empirical data and key insights to the electoral planning. It will serve as a guiding source for future elections, the statement added.

Dev said that while the significance of national and state elections are widely acknowledged, the local elections are the ones that form the cornerstone of a grassroots democracy. PTI SLB SZM