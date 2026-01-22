Coffee table book 'Ram Rasayan' launched; name of Lord Ram source of strength, says Vijay Darda

Nagpur, Jan 22 (PTI) 'Ram Rasayan', a coffee table book based on the Ram Katha held in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, was released at the hands of renowned Ram Katha exponent Morari Babu on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

A release by Lokmat Media Group said the Ram Katha at Yavatmal was organised by Chairman of the Editorial Board of Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Vijay Darda and Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda from September 6 to 14 last year.

"Ram Rasayan is a unique coffee table book that presents the life, philosophy, and profound meaning of the Ramcharitmanas in a modern and artistic manner. It is not merely a book but an experience, featuring visuals that bring Lord Ram vividly before the readers' eyes. The book includes various episodes from Ramayana, life values of Lord Ram, and key excerpts from Morari Bapu's Ram Katha," a release said.

The coffee table book launch ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya, founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and World Peace Centre Acharya Lokesh Muni Sanatani, Dr Vijay Darda and others.

The nine-day Ram Katha by Morari Bapu at Bharat Mandapam, organised by Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni Sanatani, marked its sixth day on Thursday.

While releasing the coffee table book, Morari Bapu said the devotion and faith of Dr Vijay Darda, Rajendra Darda, sons of the veteran freedom fighter late Jawaharlal Darda alias Babuji, and Darda family are truly commendable.

He noted that the Ram Katha held in Yavatmal was significant for several reasons.

"The Darda family became a medium as the spiritual blessings of the Ram Katha were received by all the citizens of Yavatmal and Vidarbha. Dr Vijay Darda presented his thoughts daily during the Ram Katha. His addresses were enriched with motivational shayari and emotionally stirring poetry, including some of his own compositions. When my host is a poet, it gives me immense joy," Morari Bapu remarked, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni Sanatani stated it was Dr Vijay Darda's heartfelt desire to organise Morari Bapu's Ram Katha in Yavatmal.

He said Dr Darda is an ardent follower of Jainism and the son of veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda.

Speaking on the occasion of the release of 'Ram Rasayan', Dr Vijay Darda expressed his wish that Morari Bapu's 1,000th 'Ram Katha' be held in Nagpur, which is the heart of India.

"Society is witnessing a rise in lack of understanding, increasing formality in relationships, growing narrow-mindedness, and a decline in human values. In such times, the name of Lord Ram is a source of strength. In Bapuji's Ram Katha, Lord Ram is presented in human form, a symbol of dignity, one who maintains calm and composure in adversity and humility even after defeat," Dr Darda said.

Dr Darda explained that the title 'Ram Rasayan' is derived from the line in the Hanuman Chalisa: "Ram Rasayan Tumhare Pasa, Sadaa Raho Raghupati Ke Dasa", adding that 'rasayan' signifies a nectar that removes sorrow from life and bestows joy.

He recalled that in 2002, inspired by his mother Matoshree Veena Devi Darda and his father, veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, a 'Bhagwat Katha' by the revered Ramesh Bhai Oza was organised in Yavatmal, during which Lord Krishna's divine presence was felt.

His mother had wished that this spiritual bliss be shared with everyone in the form of a Ram Katha. His wife, Jyotsna Darda, shared the same desire, Dr Darda said.

Dr Darda concluded by stating that Ram Katha is the only path to restoring religious harmony and re-establishing human values in society.

He presented copies of the Ram Rasayan coffee table book to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari.