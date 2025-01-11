Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar’s mother happy over son getting Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 11 (PTI) The mother of Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S on Saturday expressed happiness that her son was conferred the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award.

Ravi Kumar who is originally from Berhampur in Ganjam district was among 27 people in the Indian diaspora who received the award on Friday, the last day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, here from President Droupadi Murmu. He is the only person hailing from Odisha to get this award.

“As a mother, I am very happy. What more a mother can expect from her son? Ravi has got such a prestigious award from the President in such a big forum held in our state,” said 70-year-old S Suvarnamala.

She attended the programme on Friday and witnessed her son receiving the award.

“The PBS award is recognition of his hard work and affection towards his motherland,” she said.

Ravi Kumar S was awarded by the government for his contribution to the field of business in IT and consulting. After receiving the award he had rushed to his mother.

The elderly woman said Ravi was her elder son, who started his schooling in Berhampur town and then shifted to Jeypore in Koraput district, after her husband Dharmaji Rao, a lecturer, was transferred there.

He worked as a nuclear scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) and served in Infosys and some other companies before becoming the CEO of Cognizant.

His mother said her other two sons are serving as doctors in other states. PTI COR AAM NN