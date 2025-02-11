Cohesive, collective brainstorming among govt depts key to empower common man: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Feb 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said here that a cohesive and collective brainstorming among all government departments is crucial to empower the common man.

Addressing a meeting of ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat in Amaravati, the Chief Minister underscored that effective coordination, integration and execution is the government's responsibility.

"I can say it as (is) a brainstorming session for reorienting ourselves. We organised the meeting to get clarity on what we should do," he said.

Outlining the state's challenges, the Chief Minister alleged that nearly 90 centrally sponsored schemes had become non-functional due to mismanagement and funds diversions in the erstwhile YSRCP government.

Consequently, he said the government is now prioritizing the optimal implementation of central schemes for ensuring that right people are placed in key positions.

Stressing on the long-term vision of Swarna Andhra 2047, which aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Naidu said this strategy focuses on achieving a sustained growth rate of 15 percent.

Further, he stressed on the need to strengthen family welfare services, ensuring streetlights, roads, drainage, garbage collection and a circular economy model to build a healthier and wealthier society.

"Accelerating revenue growth, streamlining bureaucratic processes, and fostering a culture of innovation is the need of the hour," he added.

Naidu directed officials to leverage the 'first mover advantage' to secure central funds under the newly announced Union Budget schemes.

The CM called upon all officials to rededicate themselves to the mission of building a prosperous and developed Andhra Pradesh, among other targets, including transforming the state to achieve a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion. PTI STH ADB