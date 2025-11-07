Coimbatore police launch hunt to trace woman in suspected abduction case

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 7 (PTI) Coimbatore police have launched a hunt to trace a woman suspected to have been abducted in a "white car", a senior official said on Friday.

The police initiated a search for the lady following a call to 100 by a woman passerby and also a retired police official who noticed a woman shrieking for help from a white car which sped from a residential area on Thursday night, he said.

"We scanned the CCTV footages and found that the car had passed by a bakery in Sulur. The vehicle registration number was not clear, and it was also not known whether a woman, who was earlier sighted, was in the car," Coimbatore Commissioner of Police A Saravana Sundar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there was no official confirmation on the kidnap nor have the police received any "woman missing" complaint yet.

"Nevertheless, we are continuing the search to make sure no one is in danger," the Commissioner added.