Coimbatore will get Metrorail after NDA forms govt in 2026, says Vanathi Srinivasan

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) Nov 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday said that Coimbatore will get Metrorail after the NDA forms government in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami in 2026.

She also accused the DMK government of submitting a "deliberately faulty Detailed Project Report (DPR)" without doing proper homework.

"We are even ready to help the TN government rectify the DPR if they are serious about filling the policy requirements," she added.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry recently reportedly returned Tamil Nadu’s Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for the two Tier-II cities, citing the Metro Rail Policy, 2017, which restricts central support to urban agglomerations with a population of at least 20 lakh as per the 2011 Census, according to reports.

Speaking to reporters here, Srinivasan, who represents Coimbatore South, said, "They (DMK) did this so that during the election period they can criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi." The DMK government is "doing drama", instead of doing the necessary homework like connecting nearby areas to meet population requirements, the BJP MLA said.

The flawed report was an act of revenge against the people of Coimbatore for electing NDA alliance candidates in all 10 assembly constituencies, she alleged.

"This (Metro) will happen after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government forms in 2026. They will bring the project under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami," Srinivasan said.

The NDA will properly plan and modify the DPR to fit all the Metro Rail Policy requirements, using experts to address technical challenges (like narrow roads) and minimising public impact, she said.

Srinivasan, who also is BJP national president of Mahila Morcha (Women’s Wing) claimed no public consultation was held with regard to the Metro project in Coimbatore.

"The Tamil Nadu government did not set up a single office in Coimbatore for the Metrorail Project," she added.

Tackling the accusations against the BJP-led central government that it allows infrastructural projects only in BJP-ruled states, Srinivasan said Agra received an exception due to tourism and Bhopal got approval because it is a state capital.

"As for Patna, it got its approval by connecting the metro to nearby municipalities (like Danapur, Khagaul, Phulwari Sharif, Danapur Cantonment) to meet the required population criteria," Srinivasan said.

Srinivasan also countered the DMK's rhetoric by listing PM Modi's contributions to the state.

"Tamil Nadu received the maximum number of Smart City schemes (12 total), including Coimbatore. It was the only state to receive approval for 11 medical colleges in a short period," she added.