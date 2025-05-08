Col Sofia Qureshi’s home in Karnataka's Belagavi becomes symbol of patriotism

Belagavi (Karnataka), May 8 (PTI) The house of Mohammed Ghaus Sab Bagewadi in the sleepy village of Konnur in Belagavi district has transformed into a centre of national pride, drawing visitors and well-wishers, after his daughter-in-law Colonel Sofia Qureshi appeared on television to brief about 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Colonel Qureshi, who is married to Ghaus Sab Bagewadi's son Tajuddin Bagewadi, holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman officer to lead the military contingent at the ASEAN Plus Multinational Military Exercise ‘Force 18’.

Currently, Col Qureshi is posted in Jammu while her husband serves in Jhansi.

Addressing reporters, Ghaus Sab Bagewadi expressed immense pride and said, “I got to know yesterday afternoon. When I saw her (Sofia Qureshi) on the television my joy knew no bounds. People have been visiting our house from the morning to greet us.” He mentioned speaking to his son on Thursday but could not get a chance to speak to his daughter-in-law.

According to Bagewadi, a festive atmosphere prevailed in his house on Wednesday when Col Qureshi appeared on the television screens.

“There is Eid like celebration as all our relatives and friends have been visiting our house calling on us,” he said.

A huge crowd of people from various sections of the society gathered outside his residence and raised slogans such as ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and ‘Jai Hind’.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, Bagewadi said, “The terrorists who shot dead innocent people after asking about their faith lack humanity. They are satans. Even Allah will not pardon them. They will pay for their deeds here only.” About the neighbouring country, he said, “Pakistan is a demon. It never attacks from the front. It always targets from behind.” Bagewadi emphasised the peaceful coexistence in his locality, which is home to various communities including Marathas.

“All my neighbours were proud to see that my children are serving in the Army. They were extremely happy. They invited me and honoured me. We are living here like a family,” he said.

He expressed hope that his children would continue to fight for the nation and never turn away from their duty. PTI GMS GMS ROH