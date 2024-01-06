Cold and foggy day in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi witnessed moderate fog on Saturday morning while the maximum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The visibility at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, and Palam was 500 metres at 5:30 am, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 77 per cent.

Train services were impacted due to fog with 14 Delhi-bound trains getting delayed, according to officials.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky, and cold to severe cold day conditions for Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 6 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, it stated.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 321, in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT SMN