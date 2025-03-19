Cold-blooded murder: Priyanka slams Israel, says its actions show humanity means nothing to them

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the "cold-blooded" murder of over 400 innocent civilians by the Israeli government shows that humanity means nothing to them, and asserted that the more criminally they act, the more they reveals themselves for the "cowards" they truly are.

The Congress general secretary also said whether western powers choose to recognise this or to acknowledge their collusion in the "genocide" of the Palesitinian people or not, all citizens of the world who have a conscience, including many Israelis, see it.

Her remarks come in the wake of Israel's recent airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing more than 400 Palestinians. The assault had shattered a ceasefire in place since January.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes, which killed mostly women and children, after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement, according to media reports.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The cold blooded murder of over 400 innocent civilians including 130 children by the Israeli government, shows that humanity means nothing to them. Their actions reflect an inherent weakness and inability to face their own truth." "Whether western powers choose to recognise this or to acknowledge their collusion in the genocide of the Palesitinian people or not, all citizens of the world who have a conscience (including many Israelis), see it," she said.

The more criminally the Israeli government acts, the more they reveal themselves for the cowards they truly are, Priyanka Gandhi said.

On the other hand, the bravery of the Palestinian people prevails, she added.

"They have endured unimaginable suffering yet their spirit remains resilient and unwavering," she said, hailing the Palestinian people.

In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Priyanka Gandhi during the Winter session had carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it.

The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.