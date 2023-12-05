Cold condition intensifies in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Cold conditions in Kashmir intensified as the mercury settled below freezing point at most places in the Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, saw the mercury settling at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

It was the coldest area in the Valley on Monday night.

Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Srinagar fell below the freezing point for the first time in five days, settling at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Kokernag town in south Kashmir was the only station in the valley which registered a minimum temperature above the freezing point at 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy, but mainly dry till December 10.