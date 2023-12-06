Cold condition intensifies in Kashmir; night temperature below freezing point

Srinagar: The minimum temperature across Kashmir settled below the freezing point as the cold conditions intensified in the valley, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, saw the mercury settling at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

It was the coldest area in the Valley on Tuesday night.

Advertisment

Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Kokernag town in south Kashmir registered a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy, but mainly dry till December 10 and there would be a fall in the night temperature by a few degrees.