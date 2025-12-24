Cold conditions ease across Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) The cold conditions eased across Kashmir as the minimum temperature rose at most places and settled above the freezing point, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the minimum temperature stayed above the freezing point, barring in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, and the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg in the north.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar on Tuesday night was recorded at 3.0 degrees Celsius, up from 2.7 degrees Celsius the night before and 5.4 degrees above the season's normal, according to the officials.

Other places in the valley also registered above-normal minimum temperatures ranging from 1.8 to 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded sub-zero temperatures, with the mercury settling at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius and minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius and Kokernag 2.9 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather over the next few days.