Cold conditions grip Bengal, Kolkata records season's lowest temperature on last day of year

Kolkata, Dec 31 (PTI) Cold conditions gripped several parts of West Bengal on Wednesday with the minimum temperatures dipping to below 10 degrees Celsius, as the IMD said that the chill is likely to continue in the sub-Himalayan districts for the next one week.

Kolkata recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature on the last day of 2025 at 11 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches lower than normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Minimum temperatures in sub-Himalayan districts of the state are likely to dip further by two to three notches during the weekend, the Met office said.

It forecast light rain or snow in the upper reaches of Darjeeling district during the next three days.

The citizens of south Bengal are likely to get a little respite from the cold conditions with minimum temperatures set to go up by two to three degrees Celsius gradually over three days from Friday, it said.

Light to moderate fog is likely over all the districts of West Bengal in the morning hours during the next four days, the IMD said in its forecast.

The minimum temperature at the hill tourist town of Darjeeling dipped to 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state on Wednesday, it said.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to receive light rain during the next three days, it said.

Across the plains of the state, Sriniketan recorded the lowest temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius, the Met data said.

The other places which recorded sub-10 degrees Celsius minimum temperatures are Kalyani (7), Bardhaman (8), Bankura (8), Kalimpong (8.3), Panagarh (9.2) and Kalaikunda (9.4), it said. PTI AMR NN