Cold conditions grip Jharkhand, Gumla shivers at 3.1 deg C

Ranchi (PTI): Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Jharkhand on Sunday, as the mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in 11 districts, the IMD said.

Gumla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, followed by Khunti at 3.9 degrees Celsius, and Palamu (4.7 degrees Celsius), it said.

State capital Ranchi registered a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius, Chaibasa (8.2 degrees Celsius) and Jamshedpur (9.6 degrees Celsius), the IMD said in a bulletin.

“Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over the next five days. The minimum temperature is expected to increase by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next three days,” said Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director at IMD centre, Ranchi.

Districts that recorded sub-10 degree Celsius temperatures include Bokaro, Gumla, Hazaribag, Khunti, Lohardaga, Pakur, Ranchi, Seraikela, Simdega, West Singhbhum, and Palamu, the bulletin said.