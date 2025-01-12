Cold conditions grip parts of Rajasthan with light rainfall

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Intense cold conditions continued to grip parts of Rajasthan accompanied by light to moderate rainfall due to the impact of a western disturbance, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, Jaisalmer recorded the lowest minimum night temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 6.8 degree Celsius in Alwar, 7.7 degrees Celsius in Ajmer and 8.8 degrees Celsius in Nagaur.

The night temperatures were 9 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh and Barmer, 9.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 9.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 10 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 12.4 degrees Celsius in Kota and 13.6 degree Celsius in Phalodi, it said.

Meanwhile, light rainfall was logged in several areas, with Dholpur, Pilani, Udaipurwati, Rajgarh and Sadulpur recording 2 cm of rainfall each during a period of 24 hours till 8.30 am Sunday, the weather office said.

Other places logged rainfall below 2 cm during that period, the office added.

Dense fog also prevailed at some places, reducing visibility, the weather department said.

The Met department has predicteda dip in night temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees on January 13 and 14.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on January 14 and 15, it said. PTI SDA OZ OZ