Cold conditions grip Rajasthan, Sikar records 4 degrees C

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan, with Sikar recording the lowest minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, a MeT department spokesperson said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a cold to very cold day was recorded at some places in eastern Rajasthan, and dense to very dense fog was observed in several areas of the state.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer on Wednesday.

The state's only hill station, Mount Abu, recorded 5 degrees Celsius. In the plains, Pilani and Sirohi recorded 5 degrees each, followed by 5.1 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur and Sriganganagar, 5.3 degrees in Ajmer and 5.5 degrees in Alwar.

The state capital, Jaipur, recorded 5.6 degrees on Wednesday morning, the MeT department said. PTI AG ARD ARD