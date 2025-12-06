Cold conditions grip Rajasthan; western disturbance likely to raise temperatures slightly, says Met

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed across parts of Rajasthan on Saturday.

While Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the lowest temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, several other parts of the state remained below the 10 degrees Celsius mark.

According to the meteorological department, Sikar recorded a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 3.3 degrees, Churu 4.5 degrees, Alwar 5 degrees and Pali 5.6 degrees.

A weak western disturbance is likely to have a partial impact on weather over the next two to three days, a Met official said, adding that the system may lead to a rise of two to three degrees in minimum temperatures.

In Shekhawati region, the minimum temperatures are expected to stay above four degrees Celsius over the next few days, while most other parts of the state are likely to record minimum temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.