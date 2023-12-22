Cold conditions in most parts of Punjab, Haryana; Ludhiana reels at 3.4 deg C

Chandigarh: Ludhiana reeled under a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius as biting cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday.

Among other places in Punjab, cold weather conditions also prevailed in Amritsar, which recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius and Patiala at 5 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 6 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur also experienced a cold night, recording their respective minimum temperatures of 5.4 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius and 5.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, biting cold swept Hisar, which recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Karnal, which registered a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Narnaul and Rohtak also reeled under biting cold, recording respective minimum temperatures of 5.9 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees Celsius and 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius.