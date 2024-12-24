Advertisment
National

Cold conditions in Rajasthan, parts of state receive rain owing to western disturbance

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Rajasthan Rain Monsson Rainfall Cloudy

Representative image

Jaipur: Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan due to rain and the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

Advertisment

According to the meteorological centre here, very light rain was recorded in some places in eastern Rajasthan and light rain was recorded in parts of western Rajasthan in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Hanumangarh in Bhadra recorded the highest rainfall at 9 mm, the weather department said.

Some parts of the state witnessed fog. Dungarpur was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Bikaner and Jaipur divisions witnessed cloudy skies.

A fresh western disturbance will be active in the region on December 26-27. Its effect will be seen in Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions and the Shekhawati area, the meteorological centre said.

Rajasthan Winters Rajasthan rains Rajasthan Rainfall Rajasthan Weather Rajasthan rain Winter Rajasthan Weather Rajasthan Rajasthan Winter
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe