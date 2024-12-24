Cold conditions in Rajasthan, parts of state receive rain owing to western disturbance

Jaipur: Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan due to rain and the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

According to the meteorological centre here, very light rain was recorded in some places in eastern Rajasthan and light rain was recorded in parts of western Rajasthan in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Hanumangarh in Bhadra recorded the highest rainfall at 9 mm, the weather department said.

Some parts of the state witnessed fog. Dungarpur was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner and Jaipur divisions witnessed cloudy skies.

A fresh western disturbance will be active in the region on December 26-27. Its effect will be seen in Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions and the Shekhawati area, the meteorological centre said.