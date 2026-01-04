Cold conditions intensify across UP

Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) Cold conditions intensified across Uttar Pradesh over the past 24 hours following a sharp fall of 3-6 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The significant drop in night temperatures has been attributed to the passage of an active western disturbance affecting western India, after which cold and dry north-westerly winds from hill regions swept across the state. As a result, minimum temperatures in the central parts of Uttar Pradesh fell by 3-6 degrees Celsius, leading to a marked increase in cold conditions.

The IMD said minimum temperatures may fall slightly further in other parts of the state during the next 24-48 hours, after which the decline is expected to halt and a gradual rise may begin under the influence of the next western disturbance.

Daytime conditions also remained harsh in several areas due to strong cold winds blowing at speeds of 15-20 kmph, persistent fog and lack of clear skies, leading to cold day conditions at isolated places. Dense to very dense fog is likely at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog is expected at isolated locations in western parts of the state.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal for the next few days due to fog and cold winds.

The IMD noted that the fall in minimum temperatures was most pronounced over central Uttar Pradesh, where the dissipation of an elevated layer of fog on Saturday afternoon led to enhanced radiational cooling.

In Lucknow, the minimum temperature settled at 6.0 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal. Relative humidity ranged between 55 and 91 per cent, and no rainfall was recorded.

According to the forecast, Lucknow and adjoining areas are likely to witness moderate fog during late night and morning hours, with mainly clear skies later in the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 17 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Across the state, Barabanki recorded a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Kanpur city 3.2 degrees Celsius, Etawah 3.8 degrees Celsius, Shahjahanpur 4.6 degrees Celsius and Hardoi 5.0 degrees Celsius, all significantly below normal. Day temperatures across most districts remained below seasonal averages, while no rainfall was reported anywhere in the state.

Weather is most likely to remain dry in Uttar Pradesh during the coming days, the IMD added.