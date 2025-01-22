Cold conditions intensify in Kashmir, temperature drops after snowfall

Srinagar: The minimum temperature dipped in Kashmir on Wednesday, a day after snowfall in a few higher reaches but settled above the freezing point at most places, officials said.

On Tuesday, the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, and a few other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, received overnight snowfall.

After the snowfall, the night temperatures decreased in the valley.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at 0.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, compared to the previous night's 1 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees down from the night before.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was 1.6 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, 0.6 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, 0.8 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, and 1.2 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The meteorological department has forecast a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places on Wednesday, while it said there is a possibility of very light rain or light snow at isolated places the day after.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).