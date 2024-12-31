Cold conditions intensify in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan and some places in the state's western part experienced cold to very cold day, a MeT department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the MeT department, dense to very dense fog was experienced at some places in the state on Tuesday morning.

The maximum temperature in Rajasthan was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius in Barmer, while the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 2.2 degrees Celsius at Mount Abu.

In plains, Sriganganagar and Lukaransar in Bikaner were the coldest with the minimum temperature being recorded at 4.6 degrees Celsius each on Tuesday morning.

Fatehpur recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 4.9 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 5.2 degrees Celsius, Dabok 5.6 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 6.2 degrees Celsius and Churu 6.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Various places recorded the minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius. The state capital Jaipur recorded the minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. PTI AG AS AS