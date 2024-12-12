Cold conditions intensify in Rajasthan; Fatehpur records 0.1 degrees C

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajasthan continued to reel under intense cold conditions, with Fatehpur town in Sikar district recording the lowest night temperature at 0.1 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

The mercury dipped to 1 degrees Celsius in Sikar city, while Churu and Karauli recorded minimum temperatures of 2.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

The night temperature was recorded at 2.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 3 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 5.1 degrees Celsius in Dabok (Udaipur), 5.9 degrees Celsius in Ajmer and Bhilwara, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 6.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 7.8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, and 10.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar cold conditions, with the possibility of severe cold waves in some areas over the next 24 hours. PTI AG ARD ARD