Cold conditions intensify in Rajasthan, Fatehpur shivers at minus 0.4 deg C

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Extreme cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan as Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, the weather department said on Monday.

Cold waves to extreme cold wave conditions were recorded at some places in the state where the night temperature was below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature in Churu settled at 1.5 degrees in, while it was 2.2 degrees in Alwar, 2.5 degrees in Sikar, 2.7 degrees in Sangaria and Pilani, 3.7 degrees in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh, 4.9 degrees in Sirohi and 5.0 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.

The department has predicted no respite from the severe cold conditions during the next 24 hours. PTI SDA NB