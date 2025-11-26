Cold conditions intensify in UP as westerly winds bring dip in minimum temperature

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Cold and dry westerly winds have led to a drop in temperatures in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department here said on Wednesday, forecasting a further fall over the next couple of days.

According to the Met report, minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours hovered around 10 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.

Persistent cold and dry west/northwest winds have caused a steady decline in temperatures in recent days. A slight further dip is likely in the next 48 hours, after which a gradual rise is expected, it stated.

The Met report added that shallow fog may be witnessed in some areas during morning hours. Even after the fog lifts, hazy conditions may persist during the day.