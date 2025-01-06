Cold conditions persist at many places in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Cold conditions continued to prevail in several places of Punjab and Haryana on Monday.

Advertisment

Ballowal Saunkhri in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The minimum temperature in Ludhiana was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.4 degrees, Pathankot 9.3 degrees, Bathinda 7.4 degrees and Gurdaspur 8.0 degrees.

Advertisment

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, Hisar 9.4 degrees, Karnal 8.5 degrees, Narnaul 7.5 degrees, Bhiwani 10.0 degrees and Sirsa 12.0 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Fog was also observed at some places in the two states. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM