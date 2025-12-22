Cold conditions persist in Delhi, Punjab, UP; dense fog likely across north in next few days

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Most regions across northern India experienced severe cold conditions on Monday, though minimum temperatures hovered below normal. Fog disrupted visibility in Delhi, albeit for a brief stretch, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting dense to very dense fog conditions across the northern states until December 27. In the national capital, the maximum and minimum temperatures were around 16 to 18 degrees Celsius and 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the IMD. The minimum temperatures were above normal at some locations, and the maximum temperatures were below normal at most places. Palam recorded the lowest visibility at 150 metres due to moderate fog at 8 am, which gradually improved to 400 metres by 9.30 am in shallow fog, the IMD said. On December 25, Christmas Day, temperatures are expected to be 'near normal' in Delhi with mainly clear skies and shallow fog in the morning. Punjab and Haryana continued to experience the effects of the cold spell on Monday, even though minimum temperatures were a few degrees above seasonal averages in several areas. According to the local meteorological department, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 9.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal. Ludhiana registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the average. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Hisar recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius, while Karnal registered 9 degrees Celsius, both two notches above normal. Recent precipitation across Kashmir led to a rise in night temperatures and a dip in day temperatures, with the Meteorological Department forecasting another spell of snow or rain over the next 12 hours. The department has forecast moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while light rainfall is expected in the plains. In Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning of dense fog over parts of the reservoir area of Bhakra dam (Bilaspur), some parts of Una district and some parts of Balh valley (Mandi) during early morning or morning and late night hours till December 26. The Shimla Met office on Monday predicted light snow and rain at isolated places in the high hills on December 28. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir from December 23 to 27 and again on the 28th, with isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on December 22 and 28. Parts of Rajasthan witnessed scattered to dense fog on Monday morning, a MeT department spokesperson said, adding that Pali recorded 8 degrees while Sirohi logged the lowest minimum temperature at 8.9 degrees Celsius. The IMD's forecast indicates that dense to very dense fog conditions are anticipated during night and morning hours, especially over Punjab until December 27 and over Uttar Pradesh until December 23, as well as from December 25 to 28; over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from December 24 to 27. Furthermore, dense fog is likely to persist in isolated areas of the western Himalayan region from December 22 to 27; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from December 22 to 29; and over Bihar and Odisha from December 22 to 27.

Dense fog will also affect Rajasthan, north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and north Madhya Pradesh until December 23. PTI TEAM MPL MPL