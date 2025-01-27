Parts of Rajasthan reel under cold conditions, Fatehpur settles with minimum temp of 0.5 deg C

Jaipur: Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Fatehpur in Sikar was recorded the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning.

According to the MeT department, severe cold wave was recorded at isolated places in the state.

Sangaria and Sikar recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius followed by 2.7 degrees in Lunkaransar, 2.8 degrees in Nagaur, 2.9 degrees in Karauli and 3.7 degrees in Pilani.

The state's only hill station Mount Abu recorded 4 degrees Celsius.

Among other places Dausa recorded 4.1 degrees and Jaipur 8.3 degrees.