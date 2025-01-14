Cold conditions persist in parts of Rajasthan, night temperature likely to drop

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Cold conditions continued in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday with Sirohi recording the lowest minimum temperature at 4.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Advertisment

According to Met office data, the weather remained generally dry during the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, as people woke to dense fog in many parts of the state.

The lowest minimum night temperature was 4.1 degrees Celsius at Sirohi, followed by Jaisalmer 4.7 degrees, Fatehpur (Sikar) 5.1 degrees, Bhilwara and Lunkaransar (Bikaner) 5.6 degrees each, Pratapgarh 5.7 degrees, and Sangaria 5.8 degrees.

As per the weather office, the night temperature is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Light rain is expected in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on January 15-16. PTI SDA ARI ARI