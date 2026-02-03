Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda at 3.6 deg Celsius

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Bathinda reeling under an intense chill at a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab. Ferozepur also braved the chill, recording a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 7.7 degrees, Patiala 8.8 degrees and Hoshiarpur 8.4 degrees Celsius.

In Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, fog was observed during the morning hours. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place with a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani also experienced a cold night at 6 degrees Celsius. Narnaul recorded a low of 7.5 degrees, Ambala 9.3 degrees, Karnal 9.1 degrees, Rohtak 8.8 degrees and Gurugram 8.7 degrees. Faridabad recorded a minimum of 10.3 degrees Celsius.