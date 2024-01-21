Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana; Hisar records min temp of 2.8 deg C

Chandigarh: Cold conditions continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with moderate to dense fog reported from most places in the two states.

According to the local Met office, Hisar in Haryana reeled from severe cold, recording a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The freezing cold also swept Faridabad, which recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Bhiwani was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius, Jhajjar at 4.1 degrees and Fatehabad, Gurugram and Rohtak at 4.6 degrees each.

The minimum temperature in Ambala was at 5.7 degrees Celsius while that in Karnal and Narnaul were recorded at 5 degrees each.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Patiala reeled from the biting cold as the night temperature plummeted to 5 degrees Celsius while that in Gurdaspur was at 5.5 degrees.

Ludhiana also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar registered a low of 7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees in Bathinda.

Met officials said moderate to dense fog reduced visibility in the morning at most places in Punjab and Haryana.