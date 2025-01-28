Cold conditions persist in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Fatehpur in Sikar was recorded the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.

According to the MeT department, severe cold wave was recorded at isolated places in the state.

Sikar recorded 2 degrees Celsius followed by 3 degrees in Alwar, 3.2 degrees in Karauli, 3.5 degrees each in Nagaur and Lunkaransar, 3.9 degrees in Churu and 4.5 degrees in Pilani.

Dausa, Sirohi and Bhilwara recorded 5.7 degrees each, while Jaipur recorded 9.2 degrees.